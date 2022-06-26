Sanwo-Olu Seeks Private Sector Collaboration On Education

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has called on the organised private sector to collaborate with the State government by investing in its education reform plan aimed at giving every student a solid foundation for personal and professional success.

The Governor made the call while speaking at the EQUAL Summit organised by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment (Lagos Global), at the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, and aimed at improving the education sector in the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said there would be several concession opportunities for private organisations that will participate in the collaboration through their corporate social responsibility and institutional resources, drive, knowledge and target-driven practices.

He added that his administration recognised the need for educational infrastructure that complies with the demands of the 21st-Century while technology must support teaching and learning in schools to help prepare pupils for current and emerging realities. As such, the State Government counts on the support of the private sector to provide a 21st-Century focused professional in all spheres.

The Governor emphasised that the education reform plan of his administration is all-encompassing, covering every facet of the public education system including Primary Schools, Secondary Schools, Model Colleges, Technical and Vocational Schools, to ensure that all students in Lagos State receive quality education in a conducive and student-friendly environment.

He said the outcome from the resources and efforts invested in the past three years of his administration have been modest and very encouraging given the improved performance of students in national examinations as well as national and international competitions, assuring that whatever support they can give would go a long way in raising the performance and standards much higher.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, encouraged all prospective private sector partners to reach out through the Ministry of Education or the Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment (SDGI) for support and advice on the best way to make their collaboration impactful, and in a manner that can fulfill the arduous joint responsibility of building the best workforce for tomorrow.

In her presentation, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, disclosed that the State Government had expended about N23.62billion in the construction and upgrading of Public School Infrastructure in the last three years.

She said the Sanwo-Olu administration started by transforming existing schools so that they become conducive for learning, revealing that the project covered about 1,036 schools in the State while N1.1billion was paid as exam fees for the West African School Certificate Examination in Y2021

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Mrs. Solape Hammond, said strengthening the State’s education systems will provide a solid foundation for human capital development, which will support the economic growth and development to make Lagos the number one destination in the world.

Hammond added that there must be unity in vision for a society where all children enjoy free basic quality education with the skills to succeed, prosper and thrive, which can only be achieved if equal education is a priority for governments and stakeholders.