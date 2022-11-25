Sanwo-Olu Rewards Neighborhood Watch For Gallantry

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has reiterated his commitment to the welfare of Lagosians as the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency presented families of dead and injured Officers compensations for their gallantry.

While speaking at the presentation of cheques to the beneficiaries at the Headquarters of the Agency, the General Manager of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Agency, Prince Dr. Ifalade Oyekan said, Governor Sanwo-Olu is totally committed to ensuring the safety of residents of Lagos State and will continue to enhance the service environment.

Ifalade urged the Officers to rededicate themselves and raise the standard of their performance as a way of compensating the people of Lagos State for the gesture, which he said is part of the Governor’s motivation for the Officers of the Agency to deliver on its mandate of ensuring Lagos State remains safe and secured for residents and visitors.

Mrs. Abosede Ojebisi, widow of Late Officer Funsho Ojebisi expressed delightful surprise that her late husband is still remembered by the Agency and thanked the Governor for remembering the family despite the fact that the Officer is no longer alive to serve the State.

In his appreciation, the husband of Late Officer Adeyemi Rukayat, Mr. Adeyemi said the amount is inconsequential compared to the value of the gesture as it shows that the Government of Lagos State is responsive and responsible, while he concluded that the compensation will be used to pay the school fees of the Late Officer’s two children.

Two of the Officers, Ganiyat Rufai and Odebo Ebenezer expressed their appreciation to the Governor and the Management of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency. Officer Rufai expressed delight to be among one of the beneficiaries of this first of its kind gesture of the Governor to the Corp Officers.

Just as he invited the children of the late Officers to give joining the service a thought, Oyekan also reminded family members of the Officers who died in active service that this was a token of appreciation from Mr. Governor.