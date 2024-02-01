Sanwo-Olu Reiterates Commitment to Second Phase of Blue Line Rail

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the completion of the second phase of the blue line rail project and fag off the commercial operation of the red project.

He said the red line rail service, when inaugurated in a few weeks, would further ease vehicular traffic congestion associated with the routes its built on.

This was contained in a statement shared by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

The statement read in part, “The red line rail covers Agbado area in Ogun State through Otto in Lagos.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu made the commitment on Thursday, during a high-level meeting with the President and management of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC at its headquarters in Beijing, China.

“Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied to the meeting by the Honourable Commissioner of Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo and other top government officials informed the CCECC team, that his Government had promised over twenty two million Lagosians that it would solve the traffic and transportation challenge they currently faced hence the need to take off without any further delay.

“The Governor, who expressed satisfaction on the pace of progress of the red line project, hinted that the State Government is ready to inaugurate the red line rail for commercial operation as soon as Presidency communicates the availability of the President Bola Tinubu, who has agreed in principle to officially commission the project.”