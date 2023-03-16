Sanwo-Olu Receives Top PDP, LP Members

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid received a major boost on Wednesday as former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dr. Ade Dosunmu and Labour Party’s Lagos Central Senatorial candidate on February 25 National Assembly poll, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri dumped their parties to work for the Governor’s re-election.

Dosunmu and Onitiri, who defected to APC with thousands of their supporters and members across Lagos State, declared their intentions to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and work for the party during Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

They made the declarations on Wednesday during a meeting with Governor Sanwo-Olu and APC leaders at Lagos House, Marina.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also received chairmen of 13 political parties, who are members of the Conference of Political Parties (CPP) as well as members of the Eyo Alakete Pupa Ikolaba Ekun led by Prince Uthman Sodipe-Dosunmu. They all pledged their support towards the re-election bid of the Governor.

Speaking during the event, the defectors said they have seen what Sanwo-Olu had achieved in the last four years and decided to align with his government.

Dosunmu, who defected to APC with members of the Lagos State PDP as well as House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates of the party, said their endorsement of Sanwo-Olu for re-election was in the interest of Lagos State.

In his declaration speech, Dosunmu said their decision to join APC was based on the dynamic leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the manner with which the incumbent Governor Sanwo-Olu has been piloting the affairs of Lagos State since he assumed office about four years ago.

He said: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is a man of exceptional dynamism, a listener, and a good crisis manager. I must state that his inspiring personal style of leadership is equally deserving of my humble commendation. The steady and self-assured way he has been piloting the affairs of Lagos State cutting across every sector with characteristic skills and sobriety is commendable. His great exploits in the areas of infrastructure development, youth empowerment, education, health, direct foreign investment, and transportation (rail and land transportation) among others are enormous.

“I want to urge all members of the APC in Lagos State to see this current political realignment as a unique opportunity for greater mobilisation, consolidation, and breaking of new grounds in the build-up to the Governorship and State Assembly elections. A vote for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is a vote for strong collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria under the able leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This will no doubt bring unprecedented development to Lagos State and enhance the quality of life of its resident.

“My teaming supporters and I will spare no effort to work for wider acceptability and electoral victory for the APC – our new party, in Lagos State come March 18, 2023.”

Also speaking, Onitiri, the Chairman of the Elders Committee of the Labour Party, said Governor Sanwo-Olu is the most competent and most qualified among all the gubernatorial candidates.

He said: “We are here with our members to join hands with our able brother, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensure that he has a second term by the grace of God. We are prepared to work with you because we know you are a tested and trusted hand.

“You are the most competent and most qualified. We have seen what you have done in the last four years. We are here to endorse you as a governor for the second term. Lagos State Prominent Indigenes are with you. We will campaign and vote for you.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu while receiving the defectors said the APC had the ambiance of togetherness to accommodate all of them.

He commended all the defectors and assured them that he will not disappoint them for supporting his re-election.