Sanwo-Olu Receives Jamaican Envoy in Lagos

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday received the High Commissioner of Jamaica to Nigeria, Lincoln G. Downer, on a courtesy visit, at the Lagos House, Marina.

The High Commissioner said his visit to the Lagos House is part of activities to deepen the existing relationship between Lagos, Nigeria and Jamaica. He added that Lagos has the highest number of Nigerians visiting Jamaica, saying that his visit to the Governor was to further promote different bilateral cooperation between his country and the State of Lagos.

The Governor welcomed the Jamaican envoy to the State, pledging his Government’s readiness to work with him and the Consulate on already identified areas of bilateral interest.