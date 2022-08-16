Sports

Sanwo-Olu Receives Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Odunayo Adekuroye

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday received Miss Odunayo Adekuroye, a gold medalist in wrestling at the just concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Photos from the meeting were shared on Facebook by the Governor.

Odunayo and other medalists brought honour and glory to our country and I am particularly happy that young and gifted people like her are excelling in sports and other vocations,” Sanwo-Olu said in a terse statement.

He continued, “I am sure her success will motivate and inspire other young people.

“As a government we take sports development very seriously and it is for that reason we are providing sporting facilities in our schools and communities across Lagos State.”

