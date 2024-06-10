Sanwo-Olu Receives Colleagues for Southwest Governors’ Forum in Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has welcomed his counterparts from Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti to the Southwest Governors’ Forum meeting at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja.

The gathering includes Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa of Ondo, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun, and Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti.

The forum aims to discuss regional issues and strategies for collaboration among the southwestern states.

Details later…