Headline

Sanwo-Olu Receives Colleagues for Southwest Governors’ Forum in Lagos

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
171
Sanwo-Olu
Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has welcomed his counterparts from Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti to the Southwest Governors’ Forum meeting at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja.

The gathering includes Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa of Ondo, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun, and Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti.

The forum aims to discuss regional issues and strategies for collaboration among the southwestern states.

Details later…

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
171

Related Articles

Reps

Reps Seek Six-Year Term Presidency, Rotation Among Zones

1 hour ago
EFCC

EFCC Says Social Media Videos on Akure Raid Stage-Managed

2 hours ago
NLC Abuja protest

Labour Unions May Resume Strike Tuesday

2 hours ago

Minister Tasks Agencies on Synergy in Data Management

4 hours ago