Sports

Sanwo-Olu Receives AFCON Trophy

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
39

Declaring an unwavering dedication to sports development, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed gratitude as Lagos hosted the AFCON trophy during its tour, highlighting the city’s vibrant sports culture.

In a post on X, Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the significance of Lagos being chosen for the prestigious AFCON trophy tour, attributing it to the city’s palpable sports enthusiasm. He extended appreciation to Visa and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for selecting Lagos, affirming the state’s continuous support for sports development.

Emphasizing the AFCON trophy as a symbol of continental pride and excellence, the governor conveyed his belief in the potential of the Super Eagles to secure victory. He underscored the importance of proper preparation and dedication in ensuring a stellar performance on the global stage.

The governor went beyond the spectacle of a global tournament, pointing out that AFCON serves as a showcase for local talents. He urged CAF to integrate indigenous skills and expertise into the competition, enhancing its cultural richness.

Sanwo-Olu concluded by reiterating Lagos State’s steadfast commitment to nurturing homegrown football talent and fostering a sustained passion for sports.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
39

Related Articles

John Enoh

Sports Minister Declares Retreat on Athletes’ Performance

2 hours ago

Enyimba FC Players Visit Patients in Hospital

14 hours ago
champions league

PSG, Porto into Champions League Last 16 as Newcastle Exit

23 hours ago
Guardiola

Man City Go for full House of Trophies at Club World Cup

23 hours ago