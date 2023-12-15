Sanwo-Olu Receives AFCON Trophy

Declaring an unwavering dedication to sports development, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed gratitude as Lagos hosted the AFCON trophy during its tour, highlighting the city’s vibrant sports culture.

In a post on X, Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the significance of Lagos being chosen for the prestigious AFCON trophy tour, attributing it to the city’s palpable sports enthusiasm. He extended appreciation to Visa and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for selecting Lagos, affirming the state’s continuous support for sports development.

Emphasizing the AFCON trophy as a symbol of continental pride and excellence, the governor conveyed his belief in the potential of the Super Eagles to secure victory. He underscored the importance of proper preparation and dedication in ensuring a stellar performance on the global stage.

The governor went beyond the spectacle of a global tournament, pointing out that AFCON serves as a showcase for local talents. He urged CAF to integrate indigenous skills and expertise into the competition, enhancing its cultural richness.

Sanwo-Olu concluded by reiterating Lagos State’s steadfast commitment to nurturing homegrown football talent and fostering a sustained passion for sports.