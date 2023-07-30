Sanwo-Olu Reaffirms Support For Creative Industry

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has once again affirmed the State Government’s unwavering commitment to fostering the growth of the creative industry. This assurance was reiterated during a reception held in honor of the prestigious Headies Awards, graciously hosted by the United States Consul-General, Will Stevens.

Representing the Governor at the event, the Secretary to the State Government, ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, conveyed the government’s recognition of the immense and untapped potentials within the creative sector. The State is dedicated to continually discovering new talents while providing support to existing luminaries to enable them to soar even higher.

Emphasizing the significance of empowering the youth, who form a substantial portion of Nigeria’s population and constitute a significant demographic within the creative realm, Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed the necessity of offering them the right opportunities to fully realize their potential.

Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted the “E” Pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S PLUS development agenda, which focuses on Entertainment and Tourism, as a clear expression of the Government’s dedication to harnessing the vast wealth creation and employment opportunities that the entertainment and creative industry can offer.

To complement this commitment, the Lagos State Creative Industry Initiative (LACI) has forged partnerships with organizations like the Africa Film Academy, aiming to equip young and talented individuals with skills in various aspects of movie-making, cinematography, scriptwriting, and more.

In his welcome address, the United States Consul-General, Mr. Will Stevens, underscored the growing ties between America and Nigeria, particularly Lagos State, within the creative industry.

During the event, Ayo Animashaun, the founder of Headies, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his unwavering support for the creative industry, including the Headies Awards.

The reception showcased the talents of emerging artists who enthralled dignitaries with their performances. Furthermore, it served as a delightful display of Nigeria’s rich culture, encompassing fashion, food, music, and other creative expressions.

LASG