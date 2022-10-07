Sanwo-Olu Presents Vehicles To Newly Appointed Perm Secs

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has presented brand new vehicles to the eleven Permanent Secretaries appointed on September 9, 2022.

The Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, conducted the brief handover ceremony at the State House, Alausa, earlier today.

Muri-Okunola, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, Mrs. Sukanmi Oyegbola, said the tradition was maintained to demonstrate the government’s resolve to provide all necessary resources to make the appointees give their best in service delivery to the State.

The Head of Service urged the Permanent Secretaries to make a difference in their new roles by providing excellent leadership that would make officers render selfless service to the State.