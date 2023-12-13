Sanwo-Olu Presents N2.2tn Budget to Lagos Assembly

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of has presented a total budget size of N2.246,234tn before lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The budget comprises a Total Revenue of N1.847,951tn and Deficit Financing of N398.283bn.

Total Revenue comprises our Internally Generated Revenue and Total Federal Transfers as follows: Total IGR (N1.251,322 Trillion), and Total Federal Transfer (N596.629 Billion).

The budget equally proposed a recurrent expenditure of N1.021 Trillion, comprising total overhead, total personnel cost and recurrent debt service broken down as follows:

• Total Overhead Cost: N527.782Billion: this is made up of Overhead (N304.753 Billion), Subventions (N123.010 Billion)

• Dedicated Funds amounting t oN100.02Billion

• Total Personnel Cost: N319.230Billion

• Recurrent Debt Service: N174.94Billion

For Capital Expenditure, we propose a total figure of N1.224 Trillion, as follows:

• Capitalexpenditure:N856.387Billion • Repayments:N367.893Billion

Highlights of sectoral allocation in the budget:

Economic Affairs – 535 billion Naira Environment – 94 billion Naira Health – 156 billion Naira

Education – 199 billion Naira

Social Protection – 50 billion Naira Public Order and Safety – 84 billion Naira

The budget size is made up of recurrent expenditure of N1.021,954trn (45%) and capital expenditure of N1.224,280 (55%).

The deficit financing shall consist of external and internal loan and bonds which are well within Lagos State’s fiscal sustainability parameters.