Sanwo-Olu Presents N2.2tn Budget to Lagos Assembly
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of has presented a total budget size of N2.246,234tn before lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly.
The budget comprises a Total Revenue of N1.847,951tn and Deficit Financing of N398.283bn.
Total Revenue comprises our Internally Generated Revenue and Total Federal Transfers as follows: Total IGR (N1.251,322 Trillion), and Total Federal Transfer (N596.629 Billion).
The budget equally proposed a recurrent expenditure of N1.021 Trillion, comprising total overhead, total personnel cost and recurrent debt service broken down as follows:
• Total Overhead Cost: N527.782Billion: this is made up of Overhead (N304.753 Billion), Subventions (N123.010 Billion)
• Dedicated Funds amounting t oN100.02Billion
• Total Personnel Cost: N319.230Billion
• Recurrent Debt Service: N174.94Billion
For Capital Expenditure, we propose a total figure of N1.224 Trillion, as follows:
• Capitalexpenditure:N856.387Billion • Repayments:N367.893Billion
27
Highlights of sectoral allocation in the budget:
Economic Affairs – 535 billion Naira Environment – 94 billion Naira Health – 156 billion Naira
Education – 199 billion Naira
Social Protection – 50 billion Naira Public Order and Safety – 84 billion Naira
The budget size is made up of recurrent expenditure of N1.021,954trn (45%) and capital expenditure of N1.224,280 (55%).
The deficit financing shall consist of external and internal loan and bonds which are well within Lagos State’s fiscal sustainability parameters.