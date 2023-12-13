Headline

Sanwo-Olu Presents N2.2tn Budget to Lagos Assembly

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
36
Sanwo-Olu
Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of has presented a total budget size of N2.246,234tn before lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The budget comprises a Total Revenue of N1.847,951tn and Deficit Financing of N398.283bn.

Total Revenue comprises our Internally Generated Revenue and Total Federal Transfers as follows: Total IGR (N1.251,322 Trillion), and Total Federal Transfer (N596.629 Billion).

The budget equally proposed a recurrent expenditure of N1.021 Trillion, comprising total overhead, total personnel cost and recurrent debt service broken down as follows:

• Total Overhead Cost: N527.782Billion: this is made up of Overhead (N304.753 Billion), Subventions (N123.010 Billion)
• Dedicated Funds amounting t oN100.02Billion
• Total Personnel Cost: N319.230Billion
• Recurrent Debt Service: N174.94Billion

For Capital Expenditure, we propose a total figure of N1.224 Trillion, as follows:

• Capitalexpenditure:N856.387Billion • Repayments:N367.893Billion
27

Highlights of sectoral allocation in the budget:

Economic Affairs – 535 billion Naira Environment – 94 billion Naira Health – 156 billion Naira

Education – 199 billion Naira

Social Protection – 50 billion Naira Public Order and Safety – 84 billion Naira

The budget size is made up of recurrent expenditure of N1.021,954trn (45%) and capital expenditure of N1.224,280 (55%).

The deficit financing shall consist of external and internal loan and bonds which are well within Lagos State’s fiscal sustainability parameters.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
36

Related Articles

Ikeja Flyover

Sanwo-Oly to Inaugurate Ikeja Flyover Next Week

3 hours ago
Fubara

Fubara Presents Budget to Rivers Assembly

5 hours ago

#EndSARS: Lagos Govt Presents Cheques to Injured Police Officers

5 hours ago
Frank Nweke

Tinubu Govt Junketing While Companies Shut Down – Frank Nweke Jnr

9 hours ago