Sanwo-Olu Pays 13th Month Salary To Civil Servants

Lagos State Civil Servants have been receiving salary alerts including the 13th month promised by the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

A cross section of elated civil servants who spoke with Lagos Monitoring Team this morning, said the Governor has proven that he is a man of his words.

The basic salary excluding tax was added to the salary of workers in the salary alert received by them starting from early this morning.

It was also discovered that the basic salary will be splitted between December 2022 and January 2023.

During a working visit to the State Secretariat, Alausa, on October 4, 2022, Governor Sanwo-Olu had pledged that the state government will increase the salaries of civil servants in public office.

According to the governor, the decision of his administration to increase their salaries is a result of inflation in the country.

“I am aware of the pressure on all of you. I am aware of the pressure of inflation in the country. We are not going to wait for the Federal Government,” he said.

“This is Lagos, we are going to review it. We are going to ensure that we can indeed take care of our public service because once we do that, not only would we expect a lot more from you, but the citizens will see the benefit of doing the right thing.

“We don’t want the union to wait and hold us to ransom. We want a government that is proactive, reflects the yearnings of the people, and makes that happen. Because you have not asked for that and I am here today, the salary increase is on the way and we will work it out as soon as possible.”

Sanwo-Olu told the civil servants that he will work closely with the Head of Service to ensure that vehicles for directors are delivered before the end of October, a promise that had also been kept.

He explained that the government will release 100 brand new cars for directors, with others to get theirs in subsequent phases.

On housing, the governor said his administration has commissioned about 16 housing estates for civil servants in the state.

He stated that the State Ministry of Housing will deduct a certain per cent to enable other civil servants to enjoy the housing benefits.