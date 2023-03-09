Sanwo-Olu Mourns Victims Of Train, BRT Collision In Lagos

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the victims of an accident involving a train and BRT buss at PWD in Lagos on Thursday.

The train and the bus collided as seen in photos trending on social media.

The casualties have been transferred to the General Hospital for further medical attention after being given first aid by the Agency’s Paramedics.

Unfortunately, two female adults lost their lives to the incident and were handed over to SEHMU for onward transfer to the morgue.

The recovery operations is been supervised by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu.

Reacting, Sanwo-Olu called for prayers for the victims and their families.

He tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the train/bus accident . The vehicle was conveying staff of the Lagos state government, our staff who serve the state in different capacities.

“Let’s say a prayer for the families and a prayer of mercy and protection for our state.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

“A big thank you to well meaning Lagosians who immediately joined in rescue efforts. Our first responders and emergency services are on ground and we will share more information shortly.”