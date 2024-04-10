Sanwo-Olu Mourns Osolo of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Agbabiaka

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of the paramount ruler of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Kabiru Alani Adelaja Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III.

The Governor also commiserated with the people of Isolo and the family of the Osolo of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Agbabiaka Saliu, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 64 at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), shortly after observing the Eid prayers.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the passage of the Osolo of Isolo Kingdom, as a great loss to the traditional institution and Lagos State as a whole.

He said the late traditional ruler, during his lifetime, rendered selfless service to the people of Isolo and Lagos State.

The Governor said, “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos, I commiserate with the people of Isolo, the deceased family, friends, and associates on the transition of the paramount ruler of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Kabiru Alani Adelaja Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III.

“The death of Oba Agbabiaka is a great loss to the people of Isolo, and he will be greatly missed. He made lots of positive impacts during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of his community as a traditional ruler.

“Oba Agbabiaka, as a first-class traditional ruler, left a lasting legacy that the people of Isolo Kingdom will continue to cherish. I pray that Almighty God be pleased with the soul of the late monarch and grant the royal family and the people of Isolo and Lagos State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

The Governor urged the family, friends, and associates of the deceased, as well as the entire people of Isolo, whose interests the late monarch represented and worked tirelessly for during his lifetime, to work towards immortalising him.