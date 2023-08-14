Sanwo-Olu Monitors Health Palliatives For Pregnant Women

A surprise visit by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to Island Maternity Hospital on Lagos Island unveiled the daily reality faced by medical personnel and expectant mothers. The unannounced inspection provided a firsthand look into the challenges and commendable efforts within the healthcare system.

Governor Sanwo-Olu Witnesses State’s Health Palliative in Action

With a quiet entrance into the maternity ward at 6:35pm, the Governor encountered Odeyemi Omowunmi, a heavily pregnant woman admitted weeks ahead of her scheduled delivery due to unstable blood pressure. The medical expenses for her prolonged stay were completely covered under the health palliative scheme, a relief measure initiated by the State Government to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

Health Palliative’s Coverage and Goals

The comprehensive health palliative scheme encompasses costs associated with normal pregnancy delivery, Caesarean section, and antenatal care provided in Lagos State-owned hospitals. Its launch aims to alleviate the financial burden on residents and ensure access to essential healthcare services, particularly for expectant mothers.

Governor’s Personal Audits Highlight Determination for Improvement

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s impromptu assessment extended to Lagos Island Hospital, Odan, where he conducted a thorough examination of the facilities in the 10-storey Doctor’s Quarters. The recent tragic incident of a house officer’s demise due to an elevator accident underscored the necessity for rigorous inspections and necessary interventions. Sanwo-Olu’s hands-on involvement emphasizes his commitment to ensuring safety and adequate infrastructure for medical personnel.

Enhancing Healthcare: Governor’s Promise of Continuous Vigilance

The Governor’s direct engagement with medical staff and patients resonates with his proactive approach to enhancing healthcare standards in Lagos. As he interacted with those on the frontline of healthcare delivery, his commitment to ongoing vigilance and improvement was evident. The unexpected hospital visits serve as a testament to his dedication to transform and uplift the healthcare landscape in the region.