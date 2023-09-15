Sanwo-Olu Makes Minor Rejig to Cabinet

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has unveiled minor changes in the designations within his cabinet, aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of his administration:

Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih, previously serving as the Special Adviser to the Ministry of Health, will now take on the role of Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs).

Engr. Abiola Olowu, formerly holding the position of Special Assistant in the Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, will now serve as the Special Adviser to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, specifically in the Office of Mineral Resources.

These alterations in designations were officially announced during the ongoing 2023 On-boarding retreat program for the State Executive Council and the body of Permanent Secretaries. The theme of the retreat, “Navigating Government Excellence: Role of Leadership in Ensuring A Greater Lagos Rises,” underscores the commitment to fostering excellence in governance for the betterment of Lagos State.