Sanwo-Olu Inspects Red Line Rail Ahead of Presidential Launch

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, alongside his deputy Obafemi Hamzat, MD of LAMATA Abimbola Akinajo, Commissioner for Transportation Oluwaseun Osiyemi, and other transportation officials, conducted a thorough inspection of the Red Line rail infrastructure in Lagos today.

The purpose of the inspection was to assess the readiness of the rail project’s infrastructure for the official launch slated for February 29th, 2024, to be presided over by the President.

During the inspection, Governor Sanwo-Olu issued a stern warning to individuals engaging in activities such as selling goods on the tracks or residing in the vicinity. He emphasized the importance of safety, urging people to refrain from crossing the tracks and advising trespassers to vacate the Red Line corridor promptly.

The impending operation of trains between Agbado and Oyingbo stations, with a frequency of 10-15 minutes, marks a significant milestone in Lagos’ transportation system.

Governor Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the tracks are free from any obstructions or encumbrances, underscoring the administration’s dedication to providing safe and efficient transportation services to residents.