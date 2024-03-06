Sanwo-Olu Increases Scholarship, Bursary Payment for Indigene Students

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, announced an increment in scholarship and bursary for students of Lagos State origin, in tertiary institutions.

He said his administration from 2024 will pay N225,000 and N60,000 as scholarship and bursary to indigene students, as against the existing N200,000 and N50,000 respectively.

The Governor also announced scholarships for the less privileged and physically challenged students in public tertiary institutions, noting that the scholarship will not be limited to Lagos indigene alone.

He also announced the appointment of four former Students Union leaders as his Senior Special Assistants (SSAs). The appointed SSAs were Eniola Opeyemi, Kayode Samuel, Giwa Moore and Adeola Adewunmi.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke during a One-Day Interactive Session between him and Students Union Leaders and Stakeholders in Lagos State, organised by the Ministry of Tertiary Education, with the theme: “Students as Strategic Partners in the Governance Process: Challenges and Prospects for Youth Development.”

The event held at the Adeyemi Bero Hall, Alausa, was attended by members of the State cabinet, stakeholders in the tertiary education sector and delegates from 13 public tertiary institutions in Lagos State, which included Lagos State University, University of Lagos, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, and Yaba College of Technology, among others.

Speaking during the interactive session, which lasted for over three hours, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration would continue to engage students constructively and enhance infrastructure in public institutions.

He said his administration will continue to develop an enduring and sustainable ecosystem to create a liveable as well as workable environment for students in all the public tertiary institutions in Lagos State.

Speaking on the importance of the interactive session, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the meeting is “apt because of the trending events in our State and Nigeria. It is a confidence-building process between the government and the governed.