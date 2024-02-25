Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Members Of Palliative Advisory Committee

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has inaugurated members of the Lagos State Special Dispensation “Palliative” Advisory Committee.

Members of the bipartisan committee are:

1. Imam Abdulazeez Onike ( Chief Missioner, NASFAT)

2. Hon Seyi Sowunmi (LP Reps member)

3. Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin

4. Hon Kolade Alabi

5. Barrister Taofeeq Ganiu (PDP Secretary)

6. Dr. Shina Fagbenro-Byron (LP member, former DFID official)

7. Hon. Ademola Shabi (Rep, LAHA)

8. Comrade Biliaminu Oba (Youth Representative)

9. Mrs. Sola Salako-Ajulo (Consumer Rights Advocate)

10. Pastor Gorman Akinlabi (Senior Pastor, Elevation Church)

11. Mrs. Kikelomo Bolarinwa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of LG- Secretary of the committee.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is the chairman while the Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat is the alternate chairman of the committee.