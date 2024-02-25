Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Members Of Palliative Advisory Committee
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has inaugurated members of the Lagos State Special Dispensation “Palliative” Advisory Committee.
Members of the bipartisan committee are:
1. Imam Abdulazeez Onike ( Chief Missioner, NASFAT)
2. Hon Seyi Sowunmi (LP Reps member)
3. Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin
4. Hon Kolade Alabi
5. Barrister Taofeeq Ganiu (PDP Secretary)
6. Dr. Shina Fagbenro-Byron (LP member, former DFID official)
7. Hon. Ademola Shabi (Rep, LAHA)
8. Comrade Biliaminu Oba (Youth Representative)
9. Mrs. Sola Salako-Ajulo (Consumer Rights Advocate)
10. Pastor Gorman Akinlabi (Senior Pastor, Elevation Church)
11. Mrs. Kikelomo Bolarinwa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of LG- Secretary of the committee.
Governor Sanwo-Olu is the chairman while the Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat is the alternate chairman of the committee.