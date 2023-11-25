Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Lagos Office of Dubai Chamber International

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has inaugurated the Lagos Office of the Dubai Chamber International, marking a turning point for international trade between Nigerians and the United Arab Emirate.

It is also an affirmation of Lagos’ position as the economic and commercial hub in Nigeria and the West African sub region.

In a post on X, Sanwo-Olu said, “I was glad to join the ‘Doing Business with Nigeria’ Forum; an incredible initiative bringing together minds from Dubai Chamber International, Consulate General of the UAE in Lagos, NACCIMA, and LCCI to foster stronger business ties.

“Great discussions were had on enhancing economic collaborations between Nigeria, Dubai and our global partners. Exciting prospects lie ahead as we pave the way for growth, innovation, and investment opportunities.”