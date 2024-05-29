Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates 15 New Ferries to Boost Water Transport

The Lagos State Government has launched 15 new ferries, enhancing the city’s water transportation infrastructure in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s development agenda. The commissioning ceremony took place at Badore Jetty on May 29, 2024.

Sanwo-Olu, who attended the event, highlighted that the ferries were locally built in Nigeria, specifically in Lagos. Each ferry has a capacity of 40 passengers, aiming to improve accessibility and convenience for commuters while alleviating road congestion.

The addition of these high-capacity commercial ferries to the existing fleet marks a significant step in the state’s efforts to diversify its transportation options and reduce the heavy reliance on road networks. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance the efficiency and reliability of public transport in Lagos.

Residents and commuters have welcomed the new ferries, anticipating a reduction in travel times and a more comfortable commuting experience. The government’s focus on local manufacturing has also been praised for its potential to boost the local economy and create jobs.