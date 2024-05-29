News

Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates 15 New Ferries to Boost Water Transport

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
81

The Lagos State Government has launched 15 new ferries, enhancing the city’s water transportation infrastructure in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s development agenda. The commissioning ceremony took place at Badore Jetty on May 29, 2024.

Sanwo-Olu, who attended the event, highlighted that the ferries were locally built in Nigeria, specifically in Lagos. Each ferry has a capacity of 40 passengers, aiming to improve accessibility and convenience for commuters while alleviating road congestion.

The addition of these high-capacity commercial ferries to the existing fleet marks a significant step in the state’s efforts to diversify its transportation options and reduce the heavy reliance on road networks. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance the efficiency and reliability of public transport in Lagos.

Residents and commuters have welcomed the new ferries, anticipating a reduction in travel times and a more comfortable commuting experience. The government’s focus on local manufacturing has also been praised for its potential to boost the local economy and create jobs.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
81

Related Articles

Ademola Adeleke

FG Hails Osun as Adeleke Re-launches School Feeding Programme

8 hours ago
Sam Egube

Sanwo-Olu Appoints Sam Egube as Deputy Chief of Staff

9 hours ago
Oby Ezekwesili

Ezekwesili Slams NASS as Tinubu Signs Bill for Old National Anthem

9 hours ago
Police

Police Vow to Arrest Protesters Amid Kano Emirate Tussle

9 hours ago