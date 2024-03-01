Sanwo-Olu Hails Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode for Red Line Rail Success

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has thanked his predecessors, President Bola Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), and Akinwunmi Ambode for the success of the Red Line Rail Train in the state.

Concise News reported that President Tinubu on Friday inaugurated the project which he envisaged during his time as governor of the state.

In a statement issued, Sanwo-Olu revealed that the the project will help save work hours that get lost due to the traffic situation in the state.

He said, “Today marks a monumental leap in Lagos’ journey towards unrivalled urban mobility. My vision for Lagos extends beyond infrastructure; it’s about weaving the very fabric of a connected future, therefore it is a huge honor to inaugurate the Red Line Rail; a testament to our collective vision and resilience.

“A heartfelt thank you to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for commissioning the project, for his unwavering support and for his commendable leadership, which have been pivotal to our progress. This project epitomizes what we can achieve when we unite for the common good.

“We aim to unlock over 4trn Naira annually in lost work hours that our state’s productive manpower loses in traffic. The Red Line will initially serve up to 500,000 Lagosians daily, with plans to increase this number to 750,000, complementing the Blue Line and easing commute. Last month, we secured additional rolling stock for the Blue and Red lines, set to arrive this year. We’ve also signed contracts to connect these lines, enhancing our network’s capacity.

“The Red Line, spanning 37 kilometres from Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo in Lagos State, is set to revolutionize commuter experiences while tackling challenges like traffic congestion and road safety. Completed in just 30 months, this project is a feat of engineering and determination.

“With eight strategic stations, including Ikeja, Oshodi, and Yaba, the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line integrates seamlessly with existing transport networks, offering smoother connectivity for millions.

“Over 4.2 million Lagosians have already embraced our Cowry cards, uniting road, marine, and rail transport in a single, integrated system. This shows our readiness for a smarter, interconnected Lagos.

“I must acknowledge my predecessors, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, and Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, whose groundwork has been crucial to our success. I also thank the Governors of Ekiti, Ogun, Kogi, Borno, Imo, and the NGF Chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for their presence and support today.

“Our Strategic Transport Master Plan outlines an ambitious blueprint for Lagos’ transport future, including six rail lines, a monorail, 14 BRT corridors, over 20 water routes, and an extensive road network. With two rail lines now complete, we’re just getting started.

“Finally, my deepest gratitude goes to every Lagosian for your support and belief in our vision for a more connected and efficient city. Together, we’re not just moving forward; we’re redefining urban transformation across Africa.

“Let’s continue to advance, Lagos.”