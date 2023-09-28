Sanwo-Olu Hails Team Lagos at National Youth Games

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has hailed Team Lagos for their exploits at the ongoing National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

The governor also recognised the effort of 8-year-old golfer Funmilayo Oyero who completed 18 holes in five hours.

He wrote on X, “Sports wield the power to unite society, serving as a catalyst for change and growth. I am very proud of the representatives of #TeamLagos at the National Youth Games in Asaba. They’re bringing home medals in diverse sports, from swimming to weightlifting.

“It is also impressive to discover 8 year old golfer Funmilayo Beauty Oyero of #TeamLagos, the youngest athlete at the ongoing games in Asaba. She completed 18 holes in over 5 hours starting her golf journey at a very early age.

“Sports is a vital component of our #THEMES+ agenda, and we’re committed to leading Lagos in nurturing the next generation of superstar athletes in Nigeria.”