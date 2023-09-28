Sports

Sanwo-Olu Hails Team Lagos at National Youth Games

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
12

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has hailed Team Lagos for their exploits at the ongoing National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

The governor also recognised the effort of 8-year-old golfer Funmilayo Oyero who completed 18 holes in five hours.

He wrote on X, “Sports wield the power to unite society, serving as a catalyst for change and growth. I am very proud of the representatives of #TeamLagos at the National Youth Games in Asaba. They’re bringing home medals in diverse sports, from swimming to weightlifting.

“It is also impressive to discover 8 year old golfer Funmilayo Beauty Oyero of #TeamLagos, the youngest athlete at the ongoing games in Asaba. She completed 18 holes in over 5 hours starting her golf journey at a very early age.

“Sports is a vital component of our #THEMES+ agenda, and we’re committed to leading Lagos in nurturing the next generation of superstar athletes in Nigeria.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
12

Related Articles

Osimhen, Napoli

Napoli Didn’t Intend to Hurt Osimhen – Coach

11 hours ago
Osimhen, Napoli

TikTok Video: Osimhen May Take Legal Action Against Napoli

1 day ago

13-Year-Old Busayo Falana Wins Bronze Medal for Kwara at NYG 2023

2 days ago

Kaduna Wins Gold in Cycling at National Youth Games

2 days ago