Sanwo-Olu Hails Super Eagles, Osimhen’s Work Rate

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said he enjoyed the display by the Super Eagles in their 2-0 win against Cameroon at the ongoing AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Ademola Lookman scored a brace with the goals coming in both half of the game.

His second goal came from an assist by Osimhen whose work rate was recognized by Sanwo-Olu.

Shortly after watching the game at the government house in Marina, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu shared on X, “I totally enjoyed the Super Eagles’ incredible display of teamwork and determination tonight against the team from Cameroon.

“From Osimhen’s hard work to Lookman’s brace to Ekong and Bassey’s very solid performances as well as Nwabali’s solidity, kudos to the entire team.

“Onto the quarterfinals! Let’s carry this momentum forward, Super Eagles. Best of luck in the next round, and may our journey in #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 continue to shine bright.”