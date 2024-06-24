Sanwo-Olu Hails Success of World Table Tennis Event in Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has hailed the success of the recently concluded World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Lagos event, emphasizing Lagos’ growing prominence in the international table tennis community.

The tournament provided a significant platform for local athletes to compete against elite players from around the globe. This exposure is seen as a catalyst for growth and inspiration among budding table tennis talents in Lagos and Nigeria, reinforcing the city’s stature in the sport.

Over 70 top-tier players participated in the event, further cementing Lagos’ reputation as a premier hub for table tennis. Sanwo-Olu noted that the success of the tournament aligns with the administration’s THEMES+ agenda, which aims to create a supportive environment for sports development in the state.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to positioning Lagos as a leading destination for international sporting events, demonstrating the city’s capability and readiness to host competitions of this caliber.