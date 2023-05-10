Sanwo-Olu Hails Osimhen As Napoli Wins Serie A

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has hailed Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, on guiding the club to winning its first Italian Serie A in 33 years.

Sanwo-Olu also hailed the Super Eagles striker for breaking the record set by Liberia’s George Weah who played for AC Milan in Italy.

The governor tweeted, “So many stories begin in Lagos and it’s always a moment of pride for me to see young people from our city achieving great things.

“A big congratulations to Victor Osimhen @victorosimhen9 on blazing the trail in the Serie A goal scoring charts, leading your team to the league title as well as breaking George Weah’s record as the highest scoring African in the league.

“As someone who talks about his humble roots in Lagos and continues to give back in amazing ways, we say keep flying the flag of Nigeria high with your impressive performances for Napoli.

“I look forward to working together soon to take football in Lagos to greater heights.”