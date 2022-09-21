Sanwo-Olu Greets Tinubu On 62nd Birthday

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Senator Oluremi Tinubu on the occasion of her 62nd birthday.

In a post on Facebook, Sanwo-Olu stated that Tinubu had written her name in gold as an advocate of social justice, a philanthropist and a voice of the voiceless.

“And through your pet projects, Spelling Bee and the New Era Foundation, you’ve become a reference point in women and youth development in the country.

“You have played critical roles in the growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria, thereby setting examples for other women in leadership and governance. Your input in national growth as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a pragmatic testament to visionary leadership.

“On this 62nd birthday, I pray for continued God’s guidance, good health, and more of your service to humanity, Lagos, and our country. Amen,” he said.