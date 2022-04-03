Sanwo-Olu Greets Ebenezer Obey At 80

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated an elder statesman and music maestro, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, on his 80th birthday celebration.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile on Saturday, described “Chief Commander” Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, who will clock 80 on Sunday, April 3, as an apostle of God, who is using music as a means of evangelism.

He said: “On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, and the good people of Lagos State, I join your family, friends, associates and fans to congratulate you (Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi) on your 80th birthday celebration.

“You are an elder statesman, a music maestro of our generation, an evangelist and a man that has used music as a tool to spread joy across sections in our country, bringing all of us together for common good.

“You are an apostle of God and a man that is also using music as a means of evangelism. We want to thank God for the grace upon your life and for using music as a tool for a good cause in our society.

“I wish you all the very best on your 80th birthday. We thank God for your life. We thank God for your health. We thank God for who you are because for over five decades, you have used your music and intellect very well to galvanise humanity and mankind.”