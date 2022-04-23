Sanwo-Olu Greets Akran On 45th Coronation Anniversary

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Akran of Badagry Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I, on his 45th coronation anniversary.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Friday to celebrate 45 years of Oba Menu-Toyi I on the throne of his forefathers, said the 85 years old monarch has used his wealth of experience and knowledge to contribute to the progress and development of Badagry and Lagos State as a whole.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the people of Badagry are lucky to have a renowned journalist, whose exploits in the pen profession spread across several platforms in the 1960s and 1970s before ascending the throne of his forefathers in 1977 as the 15th paramount ruler of Badagry Kingdom.