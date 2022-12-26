Sanwo-Olu Expresses Shock At Killing Of Lagos Lawyer

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has expressed shock at the killing of a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, by a police officer in the state.

Raheem was shot and killed by the officer in the Ajah area of the state while she was going out with her family for Christmas celebration.

Reacting, Sanwo-Olu stated that the state will provide full support to authorities as they investigate the cause of the shooting that led to Raheem’s death.

He wrote, “With utter shock and sadness, I received the news of the mindless shooting of a citizen by a police officer whose primary job function was to protect the same citizen.

“I hereby sympathize with the family, friends and associates of late Bolanle Raheem.

“I am therefore assuring everyone of the State Government’s full support and cooperation with the police authorities in their investigation to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the shooting, that led to Bolanle’s untimely death, with a view to ensuring that justice is served.

“I have studied preliminary reports on the matter and have instructed the appropriate Government officers to immediately get on it. We must ensure a speedy justice for the late Bolanle. Our Government cannot sit back and watch our citizens killed by the same law enforcers that should ordinarily protect them.

“I’m aware that the Lagos State police command have arrested, disarmed and detained the police officers involved in the shooting incident. I can assure you that the accused persons will have their day in Court and nothing will be spared under the Laws of Lagos State until justice is served adequately. We will ensure that it is done speedily because justice delayed is justice denied.

“I would also appeal to residents to remain calm and not take the law into their hands on the matter, the State Government will live up to her responsibilities and get justice for the late Bolanle Raheem.”