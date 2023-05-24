Sanwo-Olu Dissolves Cabinet Ahead Of Swearing-In
Ahead of his upcoming inauguration on May 29, 2023, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has taken the decision to dissolve his cabinet. Sanwo-Olu, along with his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, will commence their second four-year term in office.
The circular with No. 046, conveying this decision, was issued on Wednesday by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.
The dissolution of the cabinet marks a significant step as the governor prepares to embark on his next term, shaping the future of Lagos State.
A circular from the state read in part, “However, political appointees whose appointments are by Legislation/Tenure-Based and Members of Statutory Commissions/Governing Councils whose tenures have not lapsed, are not affected by this directive, unless otherwise formally informed.
“Therefore, all affected political office holders are expected to prepare individual handover notes and return any government property including utility/project vehicles in their possession to the Accounting Officer/Most Senior Director of their respective Ministries, Department and Agencies.
“In addition to handing over to their respective Permanent Secretaries, cabinet members are to send a copy of the handover notes to the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office not later than Friday, 26 May. 2023.
“Furthermore, all concerned Officers are to comply with the provision of paragraph 11 (1b), part one of the Fifth Schedule of Nigeria Constitution on End of Tenure Assets DeclarationWhile wishing the affected Political Office Holders success in their future endeavours, Mr. Governor appreciates the contributions and roles of the affected Public Officers to the development of the State, especially the significant milestones recorded under the T.HE.M.ES Agenda.
“Accordingly, all affected political office holders, accounting officers of MDAs and the general public are enjoined to note the contents of this circular and give it the deserved service-wide publicity.”