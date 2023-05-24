Sanwo-Olu Dissolves Cabinet Ahead Of Swearing-In

Ahead of his upcoming inauguration on May 29, 2023, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has taken the decision to dissolve his cabinet. Sanwo-Olu, along with his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, will commence their second four-year term in office.

The circular with No. 046, conveying this decision, was issued on Wednesday by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The dissolution of the cabinet marks a significant step as the governor prepares to embark on his next term, shaping the future of Lagos State.