Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Nigerians At Easter

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Nigerians, especially Christians, on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians to be mindful of their collective responsibility to protect themselves.

He said, “Dear Lagosians,

“As we observe Good Friday today, I want to take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices that were made for us and to extend my heartfelt wishes to you and your families.

“This day reminds us of the immense love Jesus Christ has for us all, as he gave up his life on the cross for our sins. His selfless act teaches us the importance of putting others before ourselves, of serving with humility and compassion, and of striving to create a better world for all.

“Let us be mindful of our collective responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones, to be kind and considerate to those around us, and to always hold fast to our faith and hope in the face of adversity.

“On behalf of the Lagos State Government, I wish you all a blessed and peaceful Good Friday.

“God bless Lagos State, and God bless Nigeria.”