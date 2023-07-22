Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Akeredolu On 67th Birthday

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated his Ondo State counterpart, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Saturday, praised Akeredolu’s commitment and dedication to the service of the Ondo State people, as well his great contribution and excellent leadership among the South-West governors.

He said Akeredolu as a renowned legal icon, administrator and governor, had made valuable impact in the lives of many people in Ondo State, South-West and Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu said Akeredolu, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association is an advocate of good governance, restructuring and true federalism in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu also congratulated Ondo State First Lady, Mrs. Betty on her 70th birthday.