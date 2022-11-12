Sanwo-Olu Commends UNILAG, NORD For New Automobile Hub

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and NORD Automobile for setting up an Automobile Hub in Lagos State.

The Governor gave the commendation at the commissioning of the UNILAG-NORD Automobile Hub at the University of Lagos, Akoka on Thursday, saying a giant idea that will have a great impact on automobile engineering has been birthed in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, represented at the event by the State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr. (Mrs.) Lola Akande, stated that the establishment of the Hub is an attestation to the fact that businesses thrive in Lagos.

His words: “In Lagos, we are very intentional about creating a conducive environment that will ensure businesses grow enough to contribute to the development of the State’s economy. We will continue to work to improve the policy framework and climate for businesses to prosper”.

While appreciating the opportunity provided for the youths through the project, the Governor said it reinforces the administration’s desire for youths to have dignified living through decent jobs.

“The unique location will not only give room for employment to students of engineering and allied fields but will also help them acquire practical training in auto engineering”, he said.

The Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora affirmed that the Hub is a demonstration of the abundant mental and innovative energy of the youth, saying that is what the nation needs at this time.

He said: “We have the capacity, ability and endowment to meet our needs in this country, which informed the signing by President Muhammadu Buhari of Executive Order 5 that deals with the integration of domestic components in all production. The Hub will bridge the gap between theory and practice as well as address the popular slogan that Nigerian graduates are unemployable”.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe expressed delight at the project which supports the Research and Development drive of the Institution as students can get practical training through the project.

“This Hub will benefit our engineering students and those in architecture, finance and marketing among others. Our staff and the Institution can also acquire new vehicles at affordable prices”, he said.

The Chairman/CEO, NORD Automobile, Mr. Oluwatobi Ajayi explained that the Hub, which comprises Manufacturing, Assembling, Showroom, After Sales Service and Research and Development Centre, has brought a new era in which Nigerians’ desire to drive new cars would be fulfilled.

“I will call this Hub an end-to-end assembling complex. Nigerians pay so much for vehicles because we do not produce them here. To get affordable vehicles, we have to have a nationalistic view of things and we have to start with industrial production”.