Sanwo-Olu Commends Remi Tinubu On Women Empowerment

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during a recent visit to the State House in Abuja, praised Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for her commendable efforts in empowering women and vulnerable groups through her Renewed Hope Initiative.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted the initiative’s contributions to education, including a National Scholarship Programme benefiting 43 students nationwide, as well as women’s ICT training and empowerment programs in agriculture and social investment. These initiatives he said, align with the policies of the President Bola Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda, offering reassurance to Nigerians.

Sanwo-Olu also expressed support for ongoing reforms by President Bola Tinubu, emphasizing the necessity of these efforts to improve citizens’ lives and foster economic growth.