Sanwo-Olu Commends Oba Rilwan Akiolu On 20th Coronation Anniversary

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Oba Rilwan Akiolu, the revered monarch of Lagos, on the occasion of his 20th-year coronation anniversary.

In a statement released on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu praised Oba Akiolu as a visionary and dynamic leader who consistently champions the cause of justice, equity, and fairness not only for the people of Lagos but also for the entire Yorubaland and Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the significant contributions of Oba Akiolu during his 20-year reign as the paramount ruler of Lagos State. He highlighted the monarch’s role in fostering peace, unity, and development within the state and its populace.

The Governor emphasized how Oba Akiolu, through his esteemed royal position, has actively worked towards improving the quality of life for Lagosians, promoting fairness, and driving progress across the state.

“As a retired senior police officer, Oba Akiolu has worked tirelessly for peace and peaceful coexistence among the people and ethnic nationalities in Lagos.

“His impact is felt in every facet of life in the State,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Governor added that the monarch never runs short of quality advice whenever there are knotty issues that bother on the present and future of Lagos to be addressed.

Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed for the monarch’s continued reign on the throne of his forefathers in good health.

He said: “On behalf of my family, government and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate our Royal Father, Alayeluwa Oba Rilwan Aremu Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos, on the auspicious occasion of the 20th anniversary of his ascension to the throne of his forebears.

“I pray for good health for the monarch as he continues his service to humanity.”