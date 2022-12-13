Sanwo-Olu Charges Security Agents On Crime-Free Yuletide

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged Nigerian Police and other security personnel in the State to work towards a crime-free yuletide season for residents by keeping the State safe during the festive season and beyond.

He made the appeal on Monday while launching the Year 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund at the Exco Chambers of the Lagos House, Ikeja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged serving security personnel to continue to reflect a high level of service, dedication to the call of duty and professional ethics that guide their profession.

He said: “We appreciate all our service commanders for the job you are doing. We appreciate it and we do not take it for granted. Please continue to uphold the high level of professionalism that we know the Nigerian Military for. Please continue to ensure that whenever you are called upon, you display that professional calling and you help us to continue to keep our state and country safe.

“We also want to encourage the Nigerian Police. Yours is a difficult one because you are in the eye of the storm but we know that Nigerian Police also have crop of professionals, competent and capable men that can rise up to the occasion. As we go into the yuletide season, it is a time when we need to keep our eyes open. We keep saying to our citizens; see something, say something. And together with you, the DSS, and all other security architecture, this is a time we need to ensure that we continue to keep our city and state very safe.

“I want to use this opportunity to encourage and to charge you that this is the time when we need you more. This is when security personnel should be vigilant. All of you that are in the security architecture, please let ensure we are able to provide a crime-free yuletide season for our citizens. This is a season of merriment and appreciating God for coming to the end of another year.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu while congratulating the Nigerian Legion, especially the Lagos State council on another Armed Forces Remembrance Day, praised all the retired military officers, especially the fallen heroes for their meritorious service to the country at one point or the other.

He also congratulated the newly appointed executive of the Lagos State Council of the Nigerian Legion that has just been sworn in to steer the operations of the Council for the next couple of years.

Governor Sanwo-Olu assured continuous support of his administration to the Lagos Council of the Nigerian Legion.

Speaking earlier, the Deputy Commander General and Chairman of Nigerian Legion Lagos State Council, Comrade Akeem Olawale Wolimoh, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his consistent immense contributions of various forms to the council and its members, as well as continuous support to ex-servicemen and families of the fallen heroes.

He also expressed the council’s support for the re-election of Governor Sanwo-Olu as well as the presidential bid of the former Lagos State Governor and APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“In the name of Nigeria Legion Lagos Council and its auxiliary arms, all veterans and dependants (widows and orphans) of the fallen heroes of Lagos State, we pray to the Supreme, Eternal, Almighty God in His Omniscience and Omnipotence to grant Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu victory in his second term bid. We also pray that his mentor, our hero and Grand Patron, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu be victorious in his presidential bid come 2023,” he prayed