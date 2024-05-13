Sanwo-Olu Approves Payment of All Outstanding Pensions of LWC Staff, Retirees

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has again approved the payments of all outstanding and unremitted pension contributions of staff/retirees of the Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) to date.

The gesture followed the recent payments of compensation and other benefits to disengaged staff of the LWC.

A statement issued over the weekend by the Managing Director/CEO of LWC, Engr. Tijani Temitope Mukhtaar said the payments covered all outstanding for the period from August 2011 to December 2016.

He added that the outstanding payments have been remitted to the preferred Pension Fund Administrator Accounts (PFAs) of all staff.