Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed Sam Egube as his new Deputy Chief of Staff.

Egube is the former Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning. He replaces the former DCoS, Gboyega Soyannwo, who passed on recently.

According to a terse statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, “Egube would be sworn in tomorrow.”