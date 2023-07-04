Sanwo-Olu Appoints Four New Permanent Secretaries

Merit-Based Appointments Reflect Competence and Promise

In a move aimed at strengthening the Lagos State Public Service, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries. The decision, based on merit, comes after a rigorous Executive Development and Screening Exercise conducted in April 2022 to identify eligible Directors for promotion.

Confidence in the Newly Appointed Permanent Secretaries

Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Lagos State Head of Service, expressed his congratulations to the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and conveyed his unwavering confidence in their abilities. He acknowledged their exceptional promise and intellectual competencies, which distinguish them as suitable candidates for this crucial role within the Lagos State Public Service.

Introducing the Newly Appointed Permanent Secretaries

The list of accomplished individuals who have assumed their new positions includes Mrs. Kilanko Asisat Olaperi, formerly the Director of Administration and Human Resources/General Manager of the Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA). Mrs. Olaperi will now serve as the Permanent Secretary of MVAA. Additionally, Mr. Lawal Fatai Idowu, the former Principal of Aguda Community Senior Secondary School in Surulere, has been appointed as the Permanent Secretary of Education District V.

Further strengthening the public service, Mrs. Atekoja Oloruntoyin Ganiyat, the former Director of Finance and Accounts at the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (PWC), will bring her expertise to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture as Permanent Secretary. Lastly, Mr. Gbajumo Kehinde, who previously served as the Director of Administration and Human Resources at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), has been assigned the role of Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development.

A Call for Dedicated Service

While congratulating the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Mr. Muri-Okunola urged them to remain proactive and committed in the discharge of their duties. He emphasized the importance of effective and efficient service delivery, encouraging them not to rest on their laurels but to continue striving for excellence throughout their tenure.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s appointment of these highly qualified individuals reflects the commitment of the Lagos State Government to strengthen the public service and ensure its continued success in meeting the needs of the citizens.