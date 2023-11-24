Sanwo-Olu Appoints Bakare Olalekan as Acting GM LASTMA

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given the nod to the appointment of Mr. Bakare Olalekan as the Acting General Manager (GM) of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), effective immediately.

A true son of Lagos Island, Olalekan brings to the role an impressive track record of dedicated service to the state since the year 2000. His ascent through the ranks, marked by an unwavering commitment to excellence and leadership, culminated in his recent position as Deputy Director, Grade Level 16. Notably, his experience as the Director of the Logistics & Engineering Department has showcased exceptional expertise in logistics, fleet management, and operational strategy, crucial elements across LASTMA’s extensive network.

Olalekan’s accolades include being recognized as the ‘Best Zonal Head of the Year’ and ‘Best Area Commander/Outstanding Leader of the Year,’ a testament to his consistent dedication to public service.

Armed with a Masters in Transport Management/Planning from the prestigious University of Lagos and a Bachelor’s Degree in History and International Studies from the Lagos State University, Olalekan combines academic prowess with hands-on experience, making him a well-rounded leader poised to navigate the complex challenges of traffic management in one of Africa’s busiest metropolises.

As Lagos continues to grapple with the intricacies of urban mobility, the appointment of Olalekan signals a strategic move to fortify LASTMA’s leadership with a seasoned professional, ensuring a proactive and efficient approach to traffic management under his stewardship.