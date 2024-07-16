Sanwo-Olu Allocates N5bn for NYSC Orientation Camp, Gives N100k to Each Corps Member Passing Out

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced on Tuesday a substantial allocation of ₦5 billion to expedite the completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp. This significant investment underscores the government’s commitment to finishing the project before the current administration’s term concludes.

The NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp has been a critical infrastructure project aimed at enhancing the capacity and quality of facilities available for the mandatory youth service program. The injection of these funds is expected to accelerate the construction process, ensuring that the camp is completed and operational within the stipulated timeframe.

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the importance of this project for the development of the state’s youth. He said the Permanent Orientation Camp will not only enhance the experience of youth corps members but also improve their safety and well-being during their service year.

The governor also announced a sum of ₦100,000 for each Youth Corper passing out today (to be delivered next week directly into their accounts)

In addition, he announced an automatic employment into the Lagos Public Service for the best 100 Corpers after service year (for this batch), plus a 32-Seater Hyundai Bus (delivered already today).

The governor’s announcement comes amid a broader push to improve public infrastructure across Lagos State. The completion of the NYSC camp is seen as a strategic move to bolster youth development initiatives and foster a conducive environment for corps members to serve and contribute to the community effectively.

The NYSC scheme, established in 1973, has been instrumental in promoting national unity and integration by deploying graduates to different parts of the country for a year of mandatory service. The new camp is expected to feature state-of-the-art facilities, including accommodation, training centers, and recreational amenities, which will significantly enhance the corps members’ orientation experience.