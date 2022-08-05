Sanwo-Olu Aide Seeks Support On THEMES Agenda

The newly appointed Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa has solicited the support of the Management and Staff of the Ministry of Transportation in the implementation of the THEMES Development Agenda on transportation, stressing that the support of every member of staff is crucial to achieving set goals and targets.

Hon. Giwa made this appeal today during an official welcome organized by the Ministry of Transportation, following his appointment as Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation. You would recall that the former Special Adviser, Hon Toyin Fayinka resigned to pursue his political career and contest in the year 2023 elections.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde while welcoming the new Special Adviser noted that Hon. Giwa is on familiar terrain having worked closely with the former Special Adviser, Hon. Toyin Fayinka urging him to bring his wealth of experience to bear.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Kamar Olowoshago disclosed that he is not only optimistic about working with the new Special Adviser but is also looking forward to the tenure of Hon. Giwa would favourably impact on the THEMES agenda as it pertains to the Transportation sector.

The erstwhile Special Adviser, Hon. Toyin Fayinka while congratulating his successor on his new status added that the journey in front of him may be tasking but it is not insurmountable. He disclosed that he is rest assured that the rank and file of the Ministry will leave no stone unturned to support Hon. Giwa.

In response, the Special Adviser expressed his sense of appreciation to the entire Ministry for the warm welcome and solicited the support of the management and staff, stressing that the support of every member of staff is crucial to achieving set goals and targets.

Hon. Sola Giwa has built an active and enviable career in public office in past years working closely with the Lagos State Governor in different capacities. He was appointed Special Assistant to the Governor on LASTMA in 2007 where he worked with the then Special Adviser on Transportation to the Governor, Comrade Kayode Opeifa, in building strong capacity and human resource that ensured the performance of LASTMA as an effective Agency.

In 2011, he became the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Babatunde Fahola(SAN) on Transportation working with the Commissioner for Transportation and other stakeholders within the government in building a virile transport system in the State. In 2015, he contested the seat of the Lagos Island Constituency 2, and was elected, member of Lagos State House of Assembly 8th Assembly. Before his appointment as Special Adviser, Hon. Giwa was a member of the Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Team on Apapa.