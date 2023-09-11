Sanwo-Olu Affirms Commitment to Youth Sports Development

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to fostering youth participation and sports development as a cornerstone for nurturing a harmonious society.

The Governor made this known during his address at the final match and closing ceremony of the 15th U-16 Inter-State Emeka Anyaoku Cup 2023, held at the Abalti Barracks, Gbajabiamila Mini-Stadium in Yaba.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Sola Aiyepeku, underscored the government’s dedication to leveraging the power of sports to enrich every corner of the state. He pledged that no effort would be spared in utilizing sports as a catalyst for holistic development.

Acknowledging the critical role of Chief Emeka Anyaoku, the tournament’s major sponsor, in contributing to the event’s success and accomplishments, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged him to continue investing resources in sports development.

In response, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth and the tournament’s sponsor, commended Sanwo-Olu for his consistent support of the competition. He encouraged the governor to persist in initiating policies aimed at advancing sports development throughout Lagos State.

Chief Anyaoku applauded the high standards of the matches and expressed his admiration for the participants. He singled out Olumo Football Club from Oyo State for their impressive 3-1 victory over Utility Football Club from Kwara State.

Notable figures present at the event included Oluwatoyin Gafaar, Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission; Titilayo Oshodi-Eko, Director of Public Affairs at LSSC, and Damilare Ezekiel Orimoloye, a board member of LSSC. The gathering marked a celebration of youth talent and a commitment to fostering a vibrant sports culture in Lagos State.