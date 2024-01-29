Sanwo-Olu Affirms Commitment to Education in Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, in a post on X platform, has reiterated the administration’s unwavering dedication to advancing the education sector.

Highlighting education as a top priority, Sanwo-Olu emphasized the strides being made in Lagos State’s educational landscape, attributing progress to sustained investments and infrastructure development.

The governor unveiled plans for the TeachForLagos project, a collaborative initiative with TeachForNigeria aimed at establishing a sustainable five-year program tailored to the needs of Lagos State’s educational ecosystem.

Underlining the importance of recruiting skilled professionals into the teaching profession, Sanwo-Olu revealed the intention to enlist 275 Fellows through the TeachForNigeria initiative across the state. This recruitment drive aligns with the overarching goal of ensuring inclusive and quality education for all children in Lagos.

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by TeachForNigeria Fellows, the governor commended their commitment and contributions to enhancing educational outcomes in the region, citing their successes as catalysts for positive change within the sector.

The governor’s remarks underscore the administration’s proactive approach to addressing educational challenges and fostering an environment conducive to learning and development. By forging strategic partnerships and leveraging innovative programs, Lagos State aims to bolster its education system and empower future generations with the tools for success.