Sanwo-Olu Advocates Support for Families of Fallen Heroes

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has enjoined Nigerians to always support and appreciate the families of the nation’s fallen heroes.

The Governor gave this charge today after a Special Jumaat Service in Commemoration of the Year 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the Special Jumaat by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, noted that supporting the families of the fallen heroes in whatever form is a way of appreciating the efforts of those who laid their lives for the country.

He said, “They died so that we can live, and as a matter of fact, they are still dying for us, so we must do everything to support them. The fact that people are struggling should not stop you from lifting others, we can always lift ourselves. If it’s just Ten Naira you have, take one naira out of it to lift someone”.

In his address, the 14th Emir of Kano, His Highness, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, while praising the armed forces for their dedication to ensuring the unity of Nigeria, also applauded their doggedness in the protection of the nation’s territorial integrity.

“I wish to commend the armed forces for their dedication to duty despite the difficult situations that they are operating in. Besides, despite that some members of the forces were paying the supreme sacrifice to protect the civil populace, they remained undaunted to ensure that they upheld the alliance to the call of duty. We appreciate you and we pray that Almighty Allah will continue to be with your families”, he said.

While advocating for peaceful co-existence amongst Nigerians, Sanusi noted that no verse of the Quran says Muslims should attack people without reason. He also emphasised the importance of Armed Forces Day, stressing that one who dies in the course of defending Allah and a country dies as a Sheikh.

In his Sermon, the Imam of the Lagos Secretariat Community Mosque, Alausa, Imam Hakeem Kosoko urged Nigerians to continuously celebrate the armed forces, both the living and the dead because of the huge sacrifice they make for the country.

“The tasks of the armed forces would not have been tedious to the extent of families losing their breadwinner, soldiers losing some body parts or even senses if the citizens understood the necessity of life and the rights of others irrespective of either being a Christian or a Muslim. Despite this, the Holy Books point to peace and peaceful co-existence among all human beings”.