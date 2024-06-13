Sanwo-Olu Advocates Local Effort for Africa’s Growth

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has shared stories of how various audacious homegrown visions by sub national governments in Africa are transforming economies on the continent, using Lagos development model as example of how local effort is writing a new growth narrative for Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the ongoing 3rd AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF 2024) in the Bahamas.

Lagos, the Governor said, has recorded irreversible economic success from leveraging national and international partnerships to expand local approaches for tackling contemporary challenges. He listed five major growth accomplishments that have helped Lagos build a resilient economy, which include establishment of Lekki Free Trade Zone, development of Eko Atlantic City, building of 10-lane West African Highway, construction of intracity rail infrastructure and leveraging the entrepreneurial spirit of young people.

“These stories speak to the importance of African solutions and African capacity for tackling African problems. They highlight the necessity of self-confidence, of believing in our ideas and approaches, and of understanding that external help can only function as an add-on or bonus and can never replace the internal leadership and direction required to advance the cause of the African continent,” he said.

The event was also attended by Africa’s richest man and CEO of Dangote Group, Alike Dangote.