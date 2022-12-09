Sanwo, Makinde, Wike Conferred With Honourary Titles

Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Seyi Makinde, and Nyesom Wike, of Lagos, Oyo and Rivers states respectively, have been conferred with honorary doctorate degrees by the prestigious Ajayi Crowther University, in Oyo State.

While Sanwo-Olu was honoured with Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa), Wike and Makinde were conferred Doctor of Law (Honoris Causa) and Doctor of Science in Engineering (Honoris Causa) respectively.

Sharing on social media, Sanwo-Olu said, “It was also a memorable day for 34 other graduands who were conferred with Doctor of Philosophy Degree (P.hD) in Mass Communication, English Language, Religious Studies, Business Administration, Computer Science and Economics.

“My sincere appreciation goes to the Vice Chancellor of the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, the Governing Council, Management, Staff and Students of the institution for their recognition of our commitment and service to our dear people and state. We will continue to support the institution and its people, as they render top quality education.

“Congratulations!! to all the 34 graduands for this achievement. I wish you all the very best.”