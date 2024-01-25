Sanusi Backs Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos

Sanusi Lamido, a former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, has backed the Federal Government’s decision to relocate some departments of the CBN to Lagos.

Sanusi’s words followed a criticism of the President Bola Tinubu administration’s decision to move the departments to Lagos.

According to him: “Moving certain functions to the Lagos office ( which is bigger than the Abuja head office) is an eminently sensible move.”

He said he had it in mind to do the same thing while in office but didn’t have sufficient time to see it through.

“In my mind what I would have done was to move FSS and most of Operations to Lagos such that the two Deputy Governors would be largely operating out of Lagos or, even if they were more in Abuja , the bulk of their operational staff would be in Lagos.

“Economic policy, Corporate services and all the departments reporting to the Governor directly such as Strategy, Audit, Risk management, Governors’ office etc would remain in Abuja.

“It makes eminent strategic sense. And I would have done this if I had stayed.”

On the opposition to the policy, Sanusi described it as “absolutely unnecessary” because “The CBN has staff manning its branches and cash offices across the Federation.”

Sanusi added: “Moving staff to the Lagos office to streamline operations and make them more effective and reduce cost is a normal prerogative of management.

“The problem we have now is that many employees are children of politically exposed persons and their Abuja life and businesses are more important than the CBN work.

“The CBN is just an address for them and if they have to choose between their spoilt Abuja life and the job, they would gladly leave the CBN.

“All the more reason for the Governor to put his foot down and get rid of those elements they are dangerous for the bank’s future

“The question of locating functions is a STRATEGIC and not tactical one. A proper analysis should be done to identify which roles are best suited to Lagos and which to Abuja. Once the logic is clear the people then follow. Non communication of strategic intent opens the door to mischievous misrepresentation and arbitrariness.

“I don’t like the idea of arguing that the office structure can not handle the staff numbers. I am sure Julius Berger would refute that if they wanted to engage.”

On how the relocation of staff should be done, he suggested: “Individual situations should be considered. As much as possible we should be empathetic. For example young mothers with kids in school who do not need to move can be prioritised to stay in Abuja or those with medical conditions etc.”