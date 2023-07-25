News

Sani Makes Fresh Appointments In Kaduna

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
In a bid to quicken the pace of governance in Kaduna State and deliver on his campaign promises, Senator Uba Sani, Governor of Kaduna State has approved the following appointments:

1. Mohammad Sada Jalal – Director General, Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS).

2. Jerry Adams – Acting Executive Chairman, Kaduna Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS). Adams will act as the Executive Chairman pending the appointment of a substantive Executive Chairman.

3. Adamu Magaji – Director General, Kaduna State Facility Management Agency (KADFAMA)

4. Adamu Samaila – Special Adviser, Labour Matters

5. Amina Sani Bello – Senior Special Assistant, Student Matters

6. Salisu Ibrahim Garba – Senior Special Assistant, Political Matters

7. Larai Sylvia Ishaku – Senior Special Assistant, Social Investment Programme

8. Clement Shekogaza Wasah – Senior Special Assistant, Community Engagement

9. Waziri Garba – Senior Special Assistant, Administration·

The appointments are based on the proven track records of the appointees, their commitment to the service of Kaduna State and the SUSTAIN Agenda of the current administration. They are also people of proven integrity.

All the appointments are to commence with immediate effect.

